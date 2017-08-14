Career Center

|
TPA Annual Convention
November 16-18, 2017
Westin Houston at the Galleria
Keynote address by
Dr. Melanie Greenberg
Invited Workshop by
Drs. Julie Kaplow and Chris Layne
as well as APA Legal and
Regulatory staff
Awards nominations materials, exhibit/sponsorship opportunities and more can be found via "read more"
Registration rates increase after September 7. Don't delay;
register today!
|
Post-Harvey Resources and Information
Beginning with the approach of Hurricane Harvey, your TPA/DRN has been working hard to support our affected communities as well as our colleagues. Hundreds of mental health professionals contacted us during the torrential rains to offer assistance as well as to wish us well. Our role has been to aid in the response, support victims as well as fellow responders, and to coordinate and collaborate with other governmental and non-governmental organizations.
|
TPA Files Lawsuit
Against TSBEP
The Texas Psychological Association (TPA) continues to fight for your profession and maintaining the doctoral standard for the independent practice of psychology. As you know, our state board (TSBEP) recently proposed rule changes that would change this standard and allow Licensed Psychological Associates (LPAs) to practice psychology independently. This proposal was not based on any research indicating that the level of training an LPA receives is appropriate or sufficient for independent practice...