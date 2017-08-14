Career Center

Contact Us   |   Sign In   |   Register

 
TPAâ€™s membership is comprised of more than 1,500 practicing psychologists and graduate students in the state of Texas. We recognize and appreciate the value that each one of our members contributes to our association.

TPA is dedicated to working on your behalf. Your support and involvement is critical in protecting and maintaining the doctoral standard for the independent practice of psychology, and the maintaining of your license to practice it. TPA is the only organization fighting for legislative and regulatory processes that will allow you to continue to provide the highest-quality of mental health care.
 
Moreover, through TPA you have the opportunity to contribute to the development of your profession in many different waysâ€”while we strive to offer the services and assistance you need to successfully grow and participate in your profession.		  

 

 

TPA Annual Convention

 

November 16-18, 2017
Westin Houston at the Galleria

Keynote address by
Dr. Melanie Greenberg

Invited Workshop by
Drs. Julie Kaplow and Chris Layne
as well as APA Legal and
Regulatory staff

Awards nominations materials, exhibit/sponsorship opportunities and more can be found via "read more"

Registration rates increase after September 7. Don't delay;
register today!

Post-Harvey Resources and Information

 

Beginning with the approach of Hurricane Harvey, your TPA/DRN has been working hard to support our affected communities as well as our colleagues.  Hundreds of mental health professionals contacted us during the torrential rains to offer assistance as well as to wish us well.  Our role has been to aid in the response, support victims as well as fellow responders, and to coordinate and collaborate with other governmental and non-governmental organizations.

TPA Files Lawsuit
Against TSBEP

 

The Texas Psychological Association (TPA) continues to fight for your profession and maintaining the doctoral standard for the independent practice of psychology. As you know, our state board (TSBEP) recently proposed rule changes that would change this standard and allow Licensed Psychological Associates (LPAs) to practice psychology independently. This proposal was not based on any research indicating that the level of training an LPA receives is appropriate or sufficient for independent practice... 


  
 



